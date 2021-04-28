VITE Market Cap Tops $76.85 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00132740 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,556,416 coins and its circulating supply is 480,985,305 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.