Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 67.8% in April

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.
