Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.97

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.97 and traded as high as $35.18. Vivendi shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 2,134 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

