Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

