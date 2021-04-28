Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,001,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,302. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

