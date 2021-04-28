VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.30

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 11608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

