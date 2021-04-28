VNT Chain Price Up 113.6% This Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 142.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 113.6% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $84,933.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

