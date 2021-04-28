Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Vocera Communications worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

