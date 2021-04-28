Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Update

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Vocus Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.