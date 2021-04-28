Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €296.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €296.00 ($348.24) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of VOW3 traded down €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €226.40 ($266.35). 700,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €226.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €170.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

