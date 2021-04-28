Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

