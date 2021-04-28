Vortex Defi Achieves Market Cap of $490,171.52 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $490,171.52 and approximately $158,332.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

