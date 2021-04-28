voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.52 million-$33.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.53 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

VJET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.