Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $182.51 and last traded at $180.83, with a volume of 1438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.86.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

