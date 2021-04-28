Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 306,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,207,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000. Vy Global Growth accounts for 2.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.68% of Vy Global Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of VYGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

