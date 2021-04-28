Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 234.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 450,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

