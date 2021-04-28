Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 9,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wabash National by 50.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

