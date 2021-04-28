Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 450,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,104. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $947.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

