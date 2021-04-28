Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 450,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,104. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $947.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

