Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

