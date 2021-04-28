Waifu Token (WAIF) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $32,219.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00273760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.01033132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00728534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,447.75 or 1.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

