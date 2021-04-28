Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

WBA stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

