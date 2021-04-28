Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

