Wanchain Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003021 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $278.10 million and $12.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00329296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

