Warp Finance Price Tops $658.48 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $658.48 or 0.01208915 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $130,445.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

