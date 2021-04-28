Warp Finance Price Tops $736.38 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $61,391.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $736.38 or 0.01345119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.