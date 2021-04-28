Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.