Washington Federal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,032. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

