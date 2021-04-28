Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Up 230.8% in April

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

