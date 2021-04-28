Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.35 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 456,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

