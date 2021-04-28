Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS.

WRE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

