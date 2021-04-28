WashTec (ETR:WSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.00 ($64.71) and last traded at €52.50 ($61.76), with a volume of 5970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.90 ($63.41).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $702.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

