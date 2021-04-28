Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.