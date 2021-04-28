Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.45% of Waters worth $78,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $304.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

