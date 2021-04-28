Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAT opened at $304.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.18. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $309.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

