Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Waterside Capital has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.