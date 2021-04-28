Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.