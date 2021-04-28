WazirX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92.13 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. WazirX has a market cap of $876.25 million and approximately $92.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

