WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

