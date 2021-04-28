WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.