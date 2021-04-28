WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 46,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

