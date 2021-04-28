WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MET traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.