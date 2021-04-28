WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,820. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

