Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.
Webster Financial stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $654,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
