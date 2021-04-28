Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $654,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.