WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

