Wedbush Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $230.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.