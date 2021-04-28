Wedbush Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $91.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

NYSE PINS traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 922,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

