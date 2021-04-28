Wedbush Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. 460,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

