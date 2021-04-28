Wedbush Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. 460,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
