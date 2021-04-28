Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.
Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,927. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.