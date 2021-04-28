WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 97.9% in April

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.52 on Tuesday. 45,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,897. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

