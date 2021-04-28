Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently:
4/27/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes' logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based 'nano' sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes' customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. "
- 3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,581. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
